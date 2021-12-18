Dr. Kelly Victory on California’s statewide indoor mask mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s indoor mask mandate is underway again and here to stay until Jan. 15.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss California’s reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate.

We’ve known for decades that masks do not appreciably stop the spread of respiratory viruses, Dr. Victory said.

Masks are damaging socially and psychologically, Dr. Victory added.