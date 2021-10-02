Dr. Kelly Victory on California’s vaccine mandate for in-person school attendance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is going to be the first state to require all eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mandate is for all students eligible in both private and public schools and will be implemented in a 3-step phase.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the most recent mandate.

Dr. Victory described this step as not only unnecessary, but also unwise.