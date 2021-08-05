Dr. Kelly Victory on LA City Council considering vaccine proof for indoor public settings





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Los Angeles City Council is considering a proposal to create the nation’s most restrictive vaccination requirement.

If passed, the motion would require a single COVID-19 vaccination dose for those entering restaurants and bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, stadiums, and retailers.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the proposed requirements.

The doctor described the move as “misguided public policy,” adding that people should be able to choose if they should get vaccinated or not.