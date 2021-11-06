Dr. Kelly Victory on OSHA issuing emergency temporary standard

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In effort to protect 84 million workers across the U.S. from contracting and spreading coronavirus at work, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued an emergency temporary standard.

While President Joe Biden announced the measure months ago, OSHA has just issued the effort on Thursday.

OSHA has set a Jan. 4 deadline to get all workers for large companies vaccinated.

All unvaccinated workers must begin wearing masks at work by Dec. 5.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine & Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the issuance.

The measure affects not only workers for companies with more than 100 employees, but also Americans who work for healthcare and long-term care facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid.

They fail to take into account the millions of Americans who already had and recovered from COVID-19, the doctor said.

It’s clear to me that the mandates from OSHA are entirely punitive, Dr. Victory said.