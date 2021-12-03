Dr. Kelly Victory on possible panic about the new Omicron variant

Lets not panic about the new Omicron variant with Dr. Kelly Victory

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As studies continue to learn more about the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, it appears that this strain is more contagious and less virulent. So far there has been zero hospitalizations associated with this variant.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talks to Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, about the possible panic surrounding this variant.