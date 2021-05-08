Dr. Kelly Victory on San Diego likely to stay in orange tier





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is in the orange tier of the color-coded system due to an adjusted case rate of five new daily cases per 100,000 people.

That is a significant improvement over the week before, when that adjusted case rate was 6.2, but it remains well above the fewer-than-two daily cases needed to move into the yellow tier — the reopening plan’s least restrictive — and allow for essentially all businesses to reopen.

To advance, San Diego County would have to report statistics in the yellow tier for two consecutive weeks. Due to the delayed nature of the pandemic and how data is reported, that is unlikely — but not impossible — to happen. The state reports data on counties on Tuesdays.

Emergency and Public Health Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss case rates and why San Diego is still in the orange tier.