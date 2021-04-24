Dr. Kelly Victory on UC and CSU schools requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated for fall





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, described the new vaccination policies announced by UC and CSU universities as a “disturbing initiative.”

Dr. Victory maintained that children are at little risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and that many young adults have already been infected and recovered from COVID-19.

The vaccines have not been fully tested and are being used under emergency use authorization, Dr. Victory added.