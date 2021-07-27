Dr. Kelly Victory on whether it’s necessary for children to get vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Emergency and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Dr. Victory started the conversation by stating that she is not against vaccines in general, but any medical treatment is taking a risk, thus prompting individuals to make a cost-benefit analysis.

She maintained that children do not have significant risk from COVID-19, which doesn’t warrant taking a vaccine.

Children do have a significant risk from chicken pox, measles and mumps, which does warrant a vaccine, Dr. Victory said.