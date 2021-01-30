Dr. Kelly Victory says public response to Covid-19 is starting to change

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Disaster and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the public response to Covid-19 is starting to change.

Victory discussed the stay-at-home order, school regulations and said, “that the response has been driven as much by politics as science.”

On Dec. 3, Newsom issued a stay-home order that divided the state into five regions and required more businesses to close or reduce capacity if their region’s intensive care units fell to 15% capacity.

With improving conditions, all regions now are out from under the order, though many strict restrictions remain.

New research published Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests the risk of COVID-19 spread in classrooms is relatively low.

The CDC says coronavirus rarely spreads in schools where public health recommendations are followed.

Based on a CDC study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, scientists say infection rates remain low when local communities also exercise limits to indoor dining, gyms, and social gatherings.