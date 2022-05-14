Dr. Kelly Victory speaks on Coronavirus mandates being a means for methodical social control

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A total of 4,996 cases were reported during the past week compared to 4,110 cases identified the previous week in San Diego.

Some feel that fear mongering and the promotion of masks, social distancing, or other ineffective mitigation efforts are both unwarranted and harmful.

Continuing to promote these unnecessary measures undermines confidence in public health, and only serves as a method of social control.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to talk more about fear tactics that are promoting masks, social distancing, and other ineffective efforts which are unwarranted and harmful.