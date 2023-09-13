Dr. Kelly Victory: The new COVID-9 boosters are not safe, efficient or necessary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA approved another COVID-19 booster shot under emergency authorization as we enter flu season.

Tuesday evening, Dr. Abisola Olulade explained on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego that COVID-19 is so deadly, a yearly booster shot is now “the new normal.” Olulade went as far to say that people should get both the flu shot, and the new COVID-19 booster in order to stay safe, since hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up “since people are gathering.”

On the other hand, Dr. Kelly Victory disagrees.

Dr. Victory joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy Wednesday on Good Morning San Diego to push back against the FDA’s “absolutely ridiculous” efforts to get everyone as young as 6 months old this new booster shot.

Dr. Victory outlined three problems with the new booster shot:

Safety- The new booster shot was not tested on humans, only mice. Efficacy – These vaccines have failed to do the things we were promised they would do. The vaccines don’t stop infection, transmission, or hospitalization. Necessity – COVID-19 has mutated into a virus that causes very mild symptoms.

