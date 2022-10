Dr. Linda Lukacs calls on Councilmember Campbell to stop deceptive ads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Linda Lukacs believes San Diegans are overtaxed, over regulated, and their voices are not being heard.

One of her priorities is to eliminate costly, ineffective remedies to issues that are harming San Diego’s quality of life.

She joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her opponents political campaign, which she claims includes deceptive advertisements.