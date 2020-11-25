Dr. Mark Ghaly explains how you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 over Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the past nine months, health officials have warned that holiday gatherings could become a hot bed for coronavirus outbreaks.

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, many families have modified their holiday plans out of concern for safety of their loved ones. Furthermore, the CDC, State of California, and County of San Diego has advised against gathering with people outside your household to celebrate the holiday.

California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic, and explain why they have began implementing a second lockdown.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries asked Dr. Ghaly why there is an apparent second wave of cases even though Californians have been following all of the state’s guidelines including distancing, wearing masks, people working from home, and schools are closed. With all of those precautions in place, coronavirus case numbers are higher than ever before.

In response, Dr. Ghaly said, “if you give COVID an inch, it will take a mile. So as we fatigue a little, take down our guard, gather in ways that we hadn’t at the beginning of this pandemic, and we do now, that’s enough to start spread.”