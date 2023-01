Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated in 13th annual community celebration, Jan. 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Jan. 21, the 13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Sportsfest will take place at MLK Park on Skyline Drive.

The event will feature marching bands, steppers, community groups and a free family friendly festival.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Co-Founder Shaun Manning of the Dr. Martin Luther King Fr. Community Celebration with details.