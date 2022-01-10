Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award event happening Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Michael Brunker, retired executive director at Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, about the Human Dignity Award event happening at the YMCA.

At this event they are going to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his words and selfless actions that continue to be an inspiration and never-ending call-to-action for tolerance and peace with each new generation.

This year’s event will be held virtually and is free to attend.

To get involved visit: https://www.ymcasd.org/get-involved/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-human-dignity-award-event