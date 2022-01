Dr. McGarity’s plans for Skyline Church in 2022

LA MESA (KUSI) – Skyline Church has a wealth of charitable acts they plan on completing in 2022.

Dr. Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the work they plan to do in 2022.

The church is even planning to kick off 2022 with a comedian speaking at Sunday’s 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.