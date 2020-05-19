Dr. Mona Hacker answers questions on promising coronavirus treatments and vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A possible treatment for coronavirus is showing positive results.

Researchers at the Biotech company Moderna have been undergoing clinical trials for a possible vaccine.

Participants who received a vaccine by Moderna have developed antibodies that fight against the virus. The early data comes from a phase one clinical trial.

Phase 2 and 3 of the vaccine trials are much more stringent.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined us on KUSI News to discuss the latest developments with coronavirus research and vaccine trials.

