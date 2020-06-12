Dr. Mona Hacker believes San Diego County Health Officials have too many inconsistencies in their coronavirus regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the lockdown restrictions begin to ease, the elected officials who are leading us through the pandemic, seem to not know what they are doing. Just recently, Dr. Wilma Wooten said she didn’t use data when deciding to ban passing a ball on the beach, she said she used common sense.

High School Seniors can’t have traditional graduation ceremonies, restaurants can operate, but at very limited capacity, while at the same time the large gatherings of protesters in the streets are applauded for their actions, even though they have no regard for social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Mona Hacker is with us now to discuss the inconsistencies of the rules Dr. Wilma Wooten has placed on San Diegans.

