Dr. Mona Hacker discusses booster and vaccination shots

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer vaccine could gain full FDA approval as early as Monday.

This comes as the Biden Administration plans to provide a third booster shot for mRNA vaccinated individuals.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss more about the vaccine booster shots.