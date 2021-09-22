Dr. Mona Hacker on study finding J&J’s COVID-19 booster shot is 94% effective

LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. The company said Tuesday an extra dose — given two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection.

The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

The J&J vaccine was considered an important tool in fighting the pandemic because it requires only one shot. But even as rollout began, the company already was running a global test of whether a two-dose course might be more effective.

