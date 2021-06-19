Dr. Mona Hacker on the delta COVID-19 variant





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the delta COVID-19 variant spreads to 99% of all new coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, Dr. Mona Hacker from Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss updates on the variant’s spread.

Dr. Hacker noted that the delta variant is about 60% more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain and could have different symptoms.

Doctors around the world are seeing those infected with the delta variant being on the younger side and still needing ICU care, Dr. Hacker noted.

However, some good news is that San Diego has vaccinated almost 85% of its population, which inches closer to herd immunity every day.

Dr. Hacker warned that those left still unvaccinated are at a higher risk now due to this delta variant.

Two doses of the vaccine appear to be 80-90% effective on the infamous variant, Dr. Hacker said.

A natural immunity from having COVID-19 before may not be as effective in the delta case, Dr. Hacker added.