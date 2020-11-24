Dr. Mona Hacker on the latest update on COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine of choice for the developing world.

The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech announced Nov. 20, 2020, that they will seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. On Nov. 16, Moderna announced that a vaccine it has been working on has been shown to be close to 95% effective.

Director at Horizon Clinical Research, Dr. Mona Hacker, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the vaccines and the risks of holiday travel.