Dr. Mona Hacker on the temporary pause of use in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today the CDC and FDA advised that administers stop giving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to six people who have reported having blood clots after getting the vaccine.

Dr. Mona Hacker, Director at Horizon Clinical Research, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the halt in administering the J&J vaccines.

Overall, Dr. Mona Hacker agreed that temporarily stopping the use of this vaccine was the right decision.