Dr. Mona Hacker says masks have a role in stopping the spread, how big is debatable





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With Delta variant infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, Dr. Mona Hacker is urging people to get the vaccine in order to protect yourself. She believes the vaccine is the best available form of protection, even though you can still test positive with it.

Dr. Mona Hacker says masks have a role in stopping the spread, but how big of a role is debatable.

She then went on to say it is concerning to see so many unvaccinated immigrants being let in to our country, since thousands of them are COVID positive.

