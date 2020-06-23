Dr Mona Hacker: Understanding the latest local COVID-19 statistics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The COVID-19 case total in San Diego County now sits just under 11,100 cases as the county has recorded two straight days of over 300 new positive tests.

County health officials reported 302 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 11,096 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 338.

The 302 new cases represent the second-largest increase since the pandemic began and 5% of the 5,831 tests reported Monday. The largest increase in cases came on Sunday, when 310 tests, or 7% of that day’s tests, were reported as positive.

Dr Mona Hacker joined Good Morning San Diego to help explain the statistics being shared by San Diego County health officals.

The numbers are concerning to public health officials, who had praised San Diego County for avoiding the brunt of the pandemic’s ill effects so far.

“The message here is very clear,” said county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “The dangers from coronavirus are real.”

Another three community outbreaks were reported Monday, raising the number reported in the last week to 10 — the most in any week’s span since the pandemic began in early March.

The number will drop to seven Tuesday — provided that additional outbreaks weren’t detected on Monday — because three outbreaks detected on June 16 are set to fall out of the county’s one-week rolling monitoring period.

Community-transmitted COVID-19 outbreaks activated one of the county’s public health triggers last Thursday, placing a pause on any additional openings allowed by the state.

As part of the 13 public health triggers announced earlier this month, the county could take industry-specific actions, pause all reopening efforts or even dial back reopenings if enough of the metrics rise above a certain threshold. The threshold for community outbreaks — defined as three or more lab-confirmed cases from different households — was fewer than seven in a week’s span.

As of yet, a correlated increase in hospital stays, ICU visits and ventilator usage has not occurred, but Fletcher said those are lagging indicators and are likely to increase if the number of positive cases continues to rise.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.9%.

As of Monday, the number of cases requiring hospitalization totaled 1,627 and the number admitted to intensive care units was 451.