Dr. Nanos debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One thing that perhaps spreads faster than the virus itself are the COVID-19 vaccine myths.
Dr. Georgine Nanos, CEO of Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to debunk America’s most common vaccine myths.
Most notably, the COVID-19 vaccine does not give folks the virus, Dr. Nanos explained.
Unlike other vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology, which uses synthetic genetic material that replicates what the COVID-19 antigen looks like.
“So it does not use any live COVID vaccine. There is no way to possibly get COVID from being vaccinated,” Dr. Nanos emphasized.