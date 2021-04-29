Dr. Nanos debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One thing that perhaps spreads faster than the virus itself are the COVID-19 vaccine myths.

Dr. Georgine Nanos, CEO of Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to debunk America’s most common vaccine myths.

Most notably, the COVID-19 vaccine does not give folks the virus, Dr. Nanos explained.

Unlike other vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology, which uses synthetic genetic material that replicates what the COVID-19 antigen looks like.

“So it does not use any live COVID vaccine. There is no way to possibly get COVID from being vaccinated,” Dr. Nanos emphasized.