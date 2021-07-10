Dr. Olulade discusses CDC’s new mask guidance for schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC has recently released a new public health guidance regarding schools, which states that full vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks indoors.

Dr. Abisola Olulade of Sharp Rees Stealy joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new health guidance.

The doctor recognized that while protection from COVID-19 is important, so too is the mental health and education of children.

“So what this guidance is trying to do is to say that these are not opposing notions,” Dr. Olulade said on the new CDC guidance. “We need to get them back in school, but we also need to protect them from COVID, essentially that’s what it is trying to say,” she summed up.

Despite the CDC guidance, California schools will require masks for fall classes.