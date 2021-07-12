Dr. Olulade discusses face masks requirements at schools this fall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings inside school buildings.

Ahead of new school guidelines expected next week, health officials in California said Friday that requiring face coverings will allow all schools to reopen this fall for full in-person instruction.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so the best preventative measure is indoor masking.

Dr. Abisola Olulade of Sharp Rees Stealy joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new health guidance.

The doctor said that while protection from COVID-19 is important, so too is the mental health and education of children.

“The vaccine however does protect children and we also have to acknowledge they are vulnerable to effects of COVID. Yes, they are less likely to be severely ill or hospitalized but there is a chance of that happening. Dying, unfortunately, isn’t the only way this virus can be harmful we’ve also seen long term effects that can affect the quality of life later on so it is very important to get protect them by getting them vaccinated you are doing the best thing for them and it is risky not to,” said Dr. Olulade.