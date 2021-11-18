Dr. Olulade on gathering for the holidays safely

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As families and friends start planning their holiday gatherings, Dr. Abisola Olulade, doctor of family medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how to gather safely this holiday season.

Dr. Olulade emphasized that those who are vaccinated should feel protected, though it is still possible for them to contract COVID-19.

However, that does not mean the vaccine does not work, she added.

Safety precautions might be something to reach for if you’re vaccinated but gathering with others outside of your immediate circle.

If you’re not vaccinated, the chances of you getting exposed to the new virus is a matter when, Dr. Olulade said.

Make sure to take precautions to protect yourself if you’re unvaccinated, she added.