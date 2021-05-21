Dr. Peter Mackay and Challenged Athletes Foundation make donation to Harsch Prosthetics





SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI)- Peter Harsch Prosthetics in Sorrento Valley is a facility that provides high level individual care, technical perfection and has an outstanding team environment. Peter Harsch has perfected the work of making prosthetics and his goal is to bring athletes and wounded warriors back, from the challenges they have faced. Athletes and wounded warriors come to Peter Harsch from all over the world. The prosthetics are made at the facility and customized to each of the athletes needs.

Dr. Peter Mackay, a board certified chiropractor in San Diego, partnered with the co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) Bob Babbitt, to donate a new machine to Harsch Prosthetics, called … ‘The Helix’.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon got a look at what the Helix does and how it improves mobility.

“The athletes who have used the Helix, love it. It’s a great machine to a step in the right direction.” – Peter Harsch

“Whatever the athletes goal is, we are there to help them get there.” – Bob Babbitt

The Helix, “helps them feel where they are in space” – Dr. Peter Mackay