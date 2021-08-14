Dr. Ramers clarifies information surrounding COVID-19 booster and variant shots

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)-BioNTech and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) for immunocompromised people who have less protection from the first two doses.

Dr. Christian Ramers, Assistant Medical Director for Research and Special Populations and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Family Health Centers of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the booster shots.

Dr. Ramers began the interview by stating that the booster shots are truly only for immunocompromised people, which make up only about 2.7% of the American population.

Some of those people might be people who have had organ transplants, are getting chemotherapy, or taking immunosuppressive medications.

The third shot is not recommended for the rest of the population.