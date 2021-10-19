Dr. Ramers discusses breakthrough COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Breakthrough cases of the virus are becoming more frequent.

Many experts have said that this was to be expected.

Dr. Christian Ramers, Assistant Medical Director for Research and Special Populations and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Family Health Centers of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the frequency of breakthrough cases.

Dr. Ramers began the conversation by stating that if someone is fully vaccinated before contracting the virus, they are much better prepared to deal with it.

Masks and social distancing keep the virus from getting in your nose, added Dr. Ramers.

No vaccine has ever been 100% effective, they help most people but not all, and it takes a potentially severe disease and makes it mild, summed up Dr. Ramers.

But there are some people who are just vulnerable, such as the elderly and immunocompromised people, added Dr. Ramers.