Dr. Robert Gallo suggests an oral polio vaccine could help fight coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Robert Gallo from the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Global Virus Network wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

The opinion piece stated that OPV, oral polio vaccine, could be a cheap and effective way to fight coronavirus.

Dr. Gallo discussed his opinion piece on Good Morning San Diego.

You can read Dr. Gallo’s opinion editorial here.