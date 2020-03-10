Dr. Ruderman: Sleeping more on weekends does not make up for past sleep loss

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Whenever we sleep poorly throughout the week, we comfort ourselves with the thought that we will make up for lost slumber at the weekend. However, a new study brings us bad news: sleeping in at the weekend does not reverse the damage of chronic sleep loss.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that approximately one-third of all adults in the United States do not meet the recommended threshold for sleep, which the CDC’s guidelines state as being at least 7 hours per night.

Good Morning San Diego medical expert Dr. Steven Ruderman discussed the study.