Dr. Scott Atlas: Anthony Fauci’s legacy is being in charge of healthcare’s biggest fiasco

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Believe it or not, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now publicly admitting that mistakes were made in how the country reacted to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Fauci was an adamant supporter of masking, lockdowns, and vaccinations, and was praised by people and politicians on both sides of the aisle, but mainly Democrats. As the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Fauci led the White House, under President Donald Trump.

Fauci became the face of lockdowns and government regulations, as he at one point told the country he “is the science,” as a way to deflect any criticism to his decisions.

A few months later, and President Donald Trump hired Dr. Scott Atlas to be a part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Atlas would essentially provide the Trump administration with another viewpoint on the dangers of the coronavirus, or lack of danger to the coronavirus.

Atlas immediately became a target of the left, as they constantly tried to discredit him and his beliefs, but Atlas didn’t back down.

Over time, Atlas has been proven to be right. Atlas emphasized the fact that the coronavirus presents essentially zero risk to kids, or healthy people, while suggesting the elderly and most vulnerable people in the population should be protected.

Three years after the pandemic began, Dr. Scott Atlas joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss Fauci’s recent admissions of fault and attempts by him and other leaders to rewrite history.

Atlas slammed Fauci, explaining he is attempting to rewrite history because his “legacy is being in charge of healthcare’s biggest fiasco in history.” Adding to that, Atlas pointed out the destruction closing schools has had on the youth all over America, a decision that was made based on the recommendations of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Regarding the politics of the lockdowns, Atlas noted that nearly every politician who followed the advice of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx was reelected, despite admitting there were problems that resulted in serious destruction of our society. Atlas questioned if voters will ever hold these politicians accountable for their serious mistakes.

