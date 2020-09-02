Dr. Scott Atlas discusses White House Coronavirus Task Force latest efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Scott Atlas was a regular guest of KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego while he was with the Hoover Institute.

Atlas would routinely explain the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus is overblown, and Americans can stay calm. He also has been a longtime advocate of reopening our schools, citing the children’s extremely low risk to the virus.

Shortly before schools across the country were scheduled to resume, mostly online, Dr. Scott Atlas was introduced by President Donald Trump as the newest member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Atlas has been working as a White House Coronavirus Task Force Pandemic Adviser for nearly a month, and he joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how he has been contributing, and what the task force is working on to combat coronavirus and keep Americans safe.