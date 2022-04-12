Dr. Scott Atlas explains why the BA.2 variant is nothing to be worried about

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Russia invaded Ukraine, news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic magically disappeared among mainstream media outlets.

But in the last few days, fears surrounding the new BA.2 variant are coming back to certain cable news channels.

Statistics says the BA.2 variant is now responsible for more than 70% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, but Dr. Scott Atlas asserts the variant is nothing to be concerned about.

Study after study has come out proving Dr. Atlas’ to be correct about his outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began in early 2020, but certain health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci have yet to give up, and are once again in the beginning stages of calling for more mask mandates.

Dr. Scott Atlas has always supported protecting the elderly and at-risk individuals, as everyone else has very little risk to the coronavirus, and that assessment is even more true with the BA.2 variant, which is weaker than the original.

Dr. Scott Atlas joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain his perspective in more detail, and reflect on the last two years of failed policies.