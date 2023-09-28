Dr. Scott Atlas: Politicians and doctors still pushing COVID-19 vaccines are a complete disgrace

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last Friday, President Joe Biden received his fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot and a flu shot at the same time.

We know COVID-19 presents essentially zero risk to most people, but the White House is still encouraging Americans to follow Biden’s example.

Former Coronavirus Task Force member under President Donald Trump, Dr. Scott Atlas, does not believe a fifth booster shot is necessary, and questioned why our “leaders” are pushing a drug that was issued “under a emergency use authorization,” when there is not even a public health emergency.

Dr. Atlas began his interview stating, “I don’t know if we’ve elected the dumbest people in the country to be in charge or what’s happening here but, we have a country that now recommends a booster for everyone over six months of age.” Continuing, “an experimental drug, for a virus, particularly children have no serious risk from who are healthy. This is a virus that has lost a lot of it’s lethality anyway. The overwhelming majority of people have long term immunological protection from previous infection.”

Dr. Atlas pointed out that most of our peer countries in Europe haven’t recommended anyone under the age of 20 get vaccinated for COVID-19 for the last two years, calling it a “disgrace” that our government is still doing so.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy cited CDC statistics that Alex Berenson published on X that show 1 million mRNA COVID shots for teens will prevent 0-1 Covid deaths and cause 100,000 to 200,000 severe side effects.

Atlas responded by urging parents to protect their children, “I don’t care what these bureaucrat say, we have to look at these numbers, look at the studies, look at the data, use your brain. I don’t know what else to say, it’s frightening, it’s very sad that these people have power still. I’ve said it before, we have to vote these people out.”