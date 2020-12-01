Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump on coronavirus

Fox News is reporting that Dr. Scott Atlas has resigned as special adviser to President Trump on coronavirus.

Fox News obtained Atlas’s resignation letter Monday, and reported that Atlas “touted the Trump administration’s work on the coronavirus pandemic, while wishing “all the best” to the incoming Biden administration.”

The letter read, “I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States,” Atlas said, thanking him for “the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.”

The complete Fox News report on Dr. Scott Atlas’s resignation can be read here.