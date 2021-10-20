Dr. Scott Atlas reviews our response to COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago, health officials like Dr. Fauci routinely flip-flopped the effectiveness of policies like mask mandates and many even publicly disobeyed their own rules.

Robert Wesson Senior Fellow and author, Dr. Scott Atlas, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to review how the American public responded to COVID-19 and his new book.

The new book is entitled “A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America” and is available where most books are sold.

Purchase the book here.

Dr. Atlas explained that the policies of health officials who led the initial effort against COVID-19 failed to stop the spread of infection, failed to protect the people who were dying, and destroyed families.