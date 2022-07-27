Dr. Scott Atlas: San Diego Unified’s mask mandate is a ‘sinful abuse of young people’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Scott Atlas, MD, Robert Wesson Senior Fellow in Health Policy at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University, and former member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, has been right about the severity of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Back in 2020, Atlas was constantly calling for political leaders to protect the elderly, while asserting young, healthy people don’t have much to worry about as the survival rate is extremely high for the vast majority of people. Atlas was also a strong opponent to imposing the lockdowns, which we now know didn’t work.

Atlas was the target of harsh criticism from those on the left for his stance, and it got even worse when President Trump hired him to join his White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Nevertheless, Atlas stood by his beliefs and didn’t stand down. And time has proven he was right all along.

Just a few days ago, former White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator under President Trump, Dr. Deborah Birx, made a shocking admission during an interview with Cavuto on Fox News. Birx said she knew the “vaccines were oversold,” and knew they “would not protect against infection.”

Obviously, this is shocking because Birx told Americans the opposite while working in the White House, adding to the fear being pushed by mainly Democrats and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Scott Atlas worked with Birx, and knows all about how wrong she was throughout the pandemic. Dr. Atlas told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that he “doesn’t listen to Deborah Birx because she was grossly wrong, and is busy trying to rewrite history and escape blame for the fact that her advice, to do the lockdowns didn’t work, it failed, and she kept it up the entire time she was Response Coordinator.”

Atlas and KUSI’s Paul Rudy continued to discuss a variety of other topics from the “new strain,” to San Diego Unified’s new mask mandate for students. Atlas said we already know masking students has serious negative consequences on their maturity, but we won’t know the true severity of their learning loss for years to come.

KUSI aired a statement from SDUSD’s Richard Barrera defending the mask mandate to which he responded, “what we’ve done here is we’ve made young children believe they are a danger to everyone, and everyone is a danger to them.” Continuing, “we have created an obesity crisis in young people, we have caused a boom in suicide attempts by teenage girls, drug abuse in teenagers is at a 200-300% increase in self-harm visits to doctors, this is a sinful abuse of young people.”

Regarding those like Barrera still pushing these obviously failed policies, Atlas said, “I don’t want to be impolite and call them complete idiots, because it’s worse than that.”

