Dr. Scott Atlas says Florida did better than California in combatting latest virus surge





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New guidelines from the CDC say vaccinated people can gather with those at low-risk for virus without masks, but should cover face in public.

Dr. Scott Atlas says this announcement is obvious, because “that is the whole point of the vaccine.”

Dr. Atlas has also used data to publicly point out that mask mandates have not been an effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19, and other experts agree with him. But, states like California continue to enforce mask mandates and push them as a valid way of stopping the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Dr. Atlas was very critical of Gavin Newsom’s controversial tiered reopening system, saying, “there’s not a lot of science behind the tiers.” Continuing, “these are so called markers of danger really, community spread, tiers, whatever you want to call them. They are arbitrary, they are not science based, they, the people who put them in, keep pounding their fists saying it’s all about the science, but it’s not all about the science.”

Dr. Atlas compared COVID spread in Florida to California, and their drastically different styles of response to the virus, as proof that Newsom’s tier system is inadequate. Atlas explained, “what happened in this Fall surge, Fall/Winter, Florida did better than California. And you can’t just say these things work, everyone is reckless is not using them, when your results don’t show that. Again, facts matter.”

Concluding his interview, Dr. Atlas explained his belief that people are acting out of fear, and irrationally.

“It’s a sad indicator of how damaged the American public is from the fear invoking faces of public health who really are not scientists at all, in the real sense of the word,” Atlas concluded.

Dr. Atlas joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the CDC’s new guidelines for vaccinated people, and California’s ongoing lockdown in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.

The governors of Florida and California handled the coronavirus pandemic in distinctly opposite ways. Dr. Scott Atlas says "facts matter," and "Florida did better than California" in regards to the most recent Fall/Winter surge. Full Interview: https://t.co/OmJ8WQZuv6 pic.twitter.com/zvCtK0DYyi — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 8, 2021