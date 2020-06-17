Dr. Scott Atlas says the data shows the decision to reopen schools in the Fall is ‘obvious’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Updated county health orders took effect Tuesday allowing all schools – – with the exception of colleges and universities — to hold on-campus classes as long as they comply with measures outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Those measures include face coverings required at all times, daily temperature checks recommended, increased emphasis on hand washing and sanitizing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in the classrooms and setting up classrooms to allow for increased physical distance between students.

Although the San Diego Unified School District is preparing to reopen its campuses in the fall, officials say they’ll need more federal help before that can realistically happen.

But, some people say the precautions will have a net negative impact on the students learning experience. Dr. Scott Atlas explains kids have very little risk to COVID-19, and implementing these excessive protocols will simply become an unneeded distraction. Each school must complete and post a document detailing the actions the school is taking to comply with the industry guidance issued by the state.

Southwestern College has allowed students in medical-related fields such as EMT, paramedic and nursing programs to return to in-person classes.

Dr. Scott Atlas joined KUSI News via Skype to explain why the precautions being made are unnecessary, and how schools are not in any danger if they reopen.

Atlas said it if you use the science, “it is obvious” that we need to reopen the schools, citing data that people under 18 years of age “have little risk whatsoever from this virus.”