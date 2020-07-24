Dr. Scott Atlas tells Americans not to panic as case numbers rise in the United States

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States is rapidly approached 4 million confirmed coronavirus infections, a grim milestone that was reached on Thursday.

Mainstream media is reporting the growing case numbers as an end of the world scenario, but some experts like Dr. Scott Atlas assure Americans that there is no need to panic.

Dr. Atlas explained why we need to stay calm as case numbers cross 4 million on Good Morning San Diego.