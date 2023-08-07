Dr. Scott Atlas: The Biden Administration continues to appoint people who were wrong on COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration has created the “Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy,” and Dr. Paul Friedrichs has been appointed to lead it.

The office is tasked with creating rules and regulations for current and future actions to essentially prevent the next pandemic or significant public health-related disruption in the United States.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Americans witnessed first-hand the importance of the policies our leaders put in place to “benefit” public health.

In 2020 through 2022, some states implemented strict COVID guidelines, while others were much more relaxed. As time went on, we have witnessed the negative consequences the strict COVID-19 policies like lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates have had on our society.

Dr. Scott Atlas served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force under President Donald Trump, and essentially fought for more relaxed policies opposite Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx.

Dr. Atlas’ stance has proven to be right over and over again, but the Biden Administration has continued to appoint people who pushed policies that we know to be wrong, most recently being Dr. Paul Friedrichs.

Specifically, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo from the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been appointed to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci as the new director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Atlas asserted that Dr. Marrazzo, “was completely wrong on COVID. Pushing pseudoscience, pushing the fact, which was erroneous, her belief that vaccines stopped the spread of the infection, that children have high risk, and that masks were efficacious. She didn’t admit any error. This is a doubling down of very harmful policy.”

