Dr. Scott Atlas updates us on the Omicron variant and mandates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Scott Atlas, M.D., Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution about the current state of the pandemic and his book “A Plague Upon Our House”.

The book “A Plague Upon our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America” is said to clear up some facts about COVID and the public advice given during the peak of the pandemic.