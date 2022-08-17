Dr. Seuss’ La Jolla mansion on sale for first time in 75 years

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Looking for a new home?

You can live in this famous La Jolla mansion with your spouse, or you can live in it with a mouse.

Dr. Seuss’ La Jolla home is on sale for the first time in 75 years, with a price tag of about $19 million.

Known to his neighbors simply as “Ted,” Geisel bought the property in 1948 and lived there until his death in 1991. The home was later donated to UCSD in 2018.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard spoke with Jason Barry about the history of the house, and find out what kind of interest people have had in it so far.

All proceeds from the house will benefit the University of California San Diego.

