Dr. Steven Hotze believes the social distancing double standard is real and absurd

HOUSTON (KUSI) – Monday, the World Health Organization admitted that asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus is “very rare,” only to try and walk that statement on Tuesday explaining the degree to which asymptomatic people can transmit coronavirus is unknown.

Founder and CEO of the Hotze Health & Wellness center in Houston Texas, Dr. Steven Hotze believes the inconsistencies of the coronavirus regulations our elected officials claim keep us safe, are absurd.

Hotze discussed the double standard of social distancing and how our elected leaders have been mismanaging the crisis on Good Morning San Diego.