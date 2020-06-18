Dr. Steven Hotze discusses new study that found people under the age of 20 are half as likely to catch coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to a new modeling study published in the Journal Nature Medicine, people under the age of 20 are half as likely to catch coronavirus.

The modeling study, carried out by epidemiologists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in the journal Nature Medicine, used transmission models to estimate disease susceptibility and the relation of age to cases.

Furthermore, researchers estimate that clinical symptoms of Covid-19 manifest in around 21% of those aged between 10 and 19. This estimate rises to around 69% in people aged 70 or over.

Dr. Steven Hotze, from the Hotze Health and Wellness Center in Houston, Texas discussed these finding via Skype with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.

Hotze explained this is something he has been saying all along, adding he is “a big believer in herd immunity.”

Hotze also said, “if you have a healthy immune system, and you’ve got energy, you are going to be healthy, you don’t need to worry about a virus.”

He recommended healthy people to “go out live your life normally.”

The complete Nature Medicine study can be read here.