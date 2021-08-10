Dr. Victory discusses COVID-19 vaccine possibly being fully approved by Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the possibility of the Pfizer vaccine receiving full approval before Labor Day.

Dr. Victory began the conversation by explaining the difference between emergency use authorization and full approval authorization for vaccines.

The FDA issues emergency use authorization when they see a need before it can be fully tested by the FDA, Dr. Victory said.

A more rigorous process and more time would be needed for full FDA approval, she said.